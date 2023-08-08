Weil Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $713.48. 270,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,489. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.