Weil Company Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 1.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 249,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,716. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.79. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $108.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on HLI

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.