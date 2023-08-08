Weil Company Inc. Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after buying an additional 271,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.2 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 8,966,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535,239. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

