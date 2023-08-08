Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $44.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.96. 1,462,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $53,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,711,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

