Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $96.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.31.

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

