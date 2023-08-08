Wells Fargo & Company Increases TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target to $19.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark lowered their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.14. 846,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,929. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,975,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 615,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TEGNA by 72.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

