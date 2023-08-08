Wells Fargo & Company Trims UGI (NYSE:UGI) Target Price to $28.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

UGI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. 643,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,156. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.52%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

