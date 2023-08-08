Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.11.

W stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,798. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.19.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

