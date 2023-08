Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.11.

W stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,798. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.19.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

