Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 817938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after acquiring an additional 567,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

