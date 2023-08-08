West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
West Shore Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of West Shore Bank stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69. West Shore Bank has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.
