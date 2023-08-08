West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

West Shore Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of West Shore Bank stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69. West Shore Bank has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

