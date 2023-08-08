Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.67 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.