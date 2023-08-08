Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.67 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
