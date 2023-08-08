WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock to Split on Thursday, August 10th (NASDAQ:DXJS)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXJS opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

