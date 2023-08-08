Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Wix.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WIX opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Wix.com by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 312,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 239,431 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Wix.com by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

