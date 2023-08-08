Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,950 at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,300 ($54.95) to GBX 3,950 ($50.48) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($47.28) to GBX 2,850 ($36.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($51.76) to GBX 4,250 ($54.31) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.31) to GBX 2,600 ($33.23) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,225.00.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
