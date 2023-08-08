Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Workday by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,393,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Workday by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $231.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of -226.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average is $202.62. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.76.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

