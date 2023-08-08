Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.29.

WK stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $108.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,590. Workiva has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 10.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Workiva by 106.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Workiva by 12.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 358,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 20.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

