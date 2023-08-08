World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 428,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,656,000. Avala Global LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 387,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 352,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 675.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 337,532 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

