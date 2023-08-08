Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,539,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,364,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

