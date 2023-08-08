Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.81. The company has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

