Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.21. 843,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.17. The company has a market cap of $368.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $152,692,311. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

