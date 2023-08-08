Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

