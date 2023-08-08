Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average is $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.