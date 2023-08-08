Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.09. 10,206,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,694,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.34. The firm has a market cap of $803.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,677 shares of company stock worth $9,931,461 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

