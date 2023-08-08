Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.61% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. 22,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.