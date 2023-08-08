XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,429. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

