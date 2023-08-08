XRP (XRP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $32.75 billion and $1.43 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008778 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,538,151 coins and its circulating supply is 52,741,286,353 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.