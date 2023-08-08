Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $429,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 54.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,663 shares of company stock worth $24,377,091. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

