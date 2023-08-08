Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 121,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 178,414 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $5.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $801.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.52 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Yalla Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

