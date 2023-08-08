Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 121,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 178,414 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $5.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $801.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.52 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 19.26%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
