YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after acquiring an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

