YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

