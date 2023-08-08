YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 436,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,169,000 after buying an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

