YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

