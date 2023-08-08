YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $580,412. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

REGN stock opened at $774.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.