YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average of $209.95. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.