YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $370,792,000,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

