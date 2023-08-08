Zcash Price Hits $29.14 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Zcash has a market cap of $475.88 million and $31.16 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.14 or 0.00100031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.