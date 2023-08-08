Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.28

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ZTF traded down GBX 9.16 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 375.84 ($4.80). 40,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zotefoams has a 52 week low of GBX 233 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.30).

In other news, insider David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.41), for a total value of £18,409.20 ($23,526.13). Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

