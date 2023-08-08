Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,312 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.23% of IDEX worth $40,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.70. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $195.27 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

