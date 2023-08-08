Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 23,908 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.