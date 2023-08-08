Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $29,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

XYL stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.