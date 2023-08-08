Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $28.74 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $168.15 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.15 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

