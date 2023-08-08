Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $28.74 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of EL stock opened at $168.15 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.15 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
