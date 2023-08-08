Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,785 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.33% of Essential Utilities worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.