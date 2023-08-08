Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,539 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $42,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,258 shares of company stock worth $43,386,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.