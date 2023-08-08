Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,115 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after buying an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,446,000 after acquiring an additional 443,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

