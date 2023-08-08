Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 62,252 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,252 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $47,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

