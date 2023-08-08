Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $536.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 27.43 and a quick ratio of 27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

