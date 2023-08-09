11,000 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 861,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

