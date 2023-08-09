1,368 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

