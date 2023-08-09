14,706 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

