15,000 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Purchased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 3,520,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,921. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

